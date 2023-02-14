Michigan State Shooting Victims Named
Two of the students killed in the Michigan State shooting have been identified. Sophomore Brian Fraser and junior Alexandria Verner were the first two victims named, while the family of a third victim has asked that their name not be released, Michigan State Police said in a news release Tuesday. Five victims of suspected killer Anthony McRae remain in critical condition in the hospital, according to police. Fraser had graduated from Grosse Pointe Public Schools, while Verner was an alum of Clawson Public Schools. “Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone,” Verner’s school district said in an email to families Tuesday. “She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life! Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community.”