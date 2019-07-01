CHEAT SHEET
Migrant Girl Reports Poor Treatment at Texas Border Station
The Associated Press obtained a video of a 12-year-old migrant girl telling her lawyer about her experience inside a Texas Border Patrol station. The child said she and her 6-year-old sister were forced to sleep on the floor and were not allowed to play or bathe. The station has made headlines lately for its treatment of the hundreds of children that are being kept there. “There are some children, like the age of my sister, they cried for their mother or their father. They cried for their aunt. They missed them,” the girl, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said. “They cried and they were locked up.” Border officials have said the agency is “in a crisis mode.” A congressional delegation is headed there Monday.