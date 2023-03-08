CHEAT SHEET
Actor Mike Epps Caught With Loaded Gun at Indianapolis Airport
The Upshaws actor and comedian Mike Epps was caught with a loaded gun at the Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday, police said. Epps, an Indianapolis native, was in town for a comedy tour and told officials he forgot the gun was in his bag. According to a report by airport police, the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber was loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 Special ammo, though no bullets were in the firing hole. He was not arrested but the Marion County Prosecutor's Office was sent the report and will decide whether to press charges.