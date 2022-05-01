MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Returns to Twitter, Gets Re-Banned

MyPillow CEO turned 2020 election truther Mike Lindell returned to Twitter on Sunday afternoon after Elon Musk agreed to purchase the platform for $44 billion this past week.

However, Lindell’s revival was short-lived. Three and a half hours after sending out his first tweet, he was re-banned.

“Hello, everyone at Twitter. This is Mike Lindell,” Lindell said in a video posted Sunday to the new account around 1 p.m. Eastern. “I’m here to tell you about my new account here, @MikeJLindell. That’s the only account over here at Twitter that I’m using.”

“So we started this account,” he continued. “Please share it with everybody you know. Let everybody you know so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down.”

By the time he was banned again on Sunday, he had accumulated over 39,000 followers.

“The account you referenced was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast Sunday evening regarding the Lindell account.

Asked to comment on the suspension, the pillow executive told The Daily Beast that the decision to give him the boot was “a shame.”

“We need to melt down the voting machines and turn them into prison bars!” he added. Twitter co-founder and former CEO “Jack Dorsey should be first in line for prison!”

In January 2021, Lindell was permanently suspended from Twitter over “repeated violations” of the platform’s civic integrity policy. Days later, the pillow tycoon attempted to circumvent his personal account ban by tweeting from MyPillow’s corporate Twitter account, which didn’t last long.

In light of billionaire Musk coming to a preliminary agreement to purchase Twitter, eager conservatives who had previously been permanently banned from the site have since attempted to get back onto the platform.

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone attempted to create a new account this past week, but the account was suspended within six hours of its creation.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast this past Thursday: “The account referenced [Stone’s new account] was permanently suspended for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically our ban evasion policy.”