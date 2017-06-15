Mike Pence Hires Lawyer for Russia Probe

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Vice President Mike Pence has hired a legal team to represent him in the ongoing investigations into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Pence has hired Richard Cullen, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to represent him. Pence reportedly made the decision after weeks of interviews. President Donald Trump has retained attorney Marc Kasowitz to represent him in the investigation. Kasowitz reportedly told White House staff that they did not need to hire their own legal counsel. Pence’s decision to hire his own attorney might encourage other White House officials to do the same, The Washington Post reports.