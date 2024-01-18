Mike Pence's Ex-Chief of Staff Backs Trump in 2024

CHEAT SHEET
    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Nick Ayers (right) is the former Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence (left).

    Courtesy Vice President's office/Handout via Reuters

    Mike Pence’s former chief of staff Nick Ayers endorsed Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to Axios. Before the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Pence had encouraged voters to support someone else other than Trump, and criticized the former president’s comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Ayers is one of many Republicans who has jumped on the Trump bandwagon after the former president’s success in Iowa. “What happened in Iowa was an overwhelming mandate that every dollar should be spent on consolidating the GOP, not attacking Republicans,” Ayers told Axios.

