Miley Cyrus Stalker Allegedly Shows Up at House With Creepy Gift
A man was arrested early Friday morning after approaching Miley Cyrus’ Los Angeles home with a stuffed animal, according to TMZ. Alexander Karddalian, 52, has allegedly been stalking the singer since 2018, when he started sending her obsessive, sexually explicit letters. Last year, Cyrus was finally granted a 3-year restraining order against Karddalian after he showed up at her home in Los Angeles just days after he was released from prison in 2022. When he showed up this time, he didn’t arrive empty handed. Sources told TMZ that Karddalian brought a stuffed animal as a gift for Cyrus. Cyrus’ team was able to detain Karddalian before the police arrived, at which point he was arrested for violating his court order to stay away from the singer.