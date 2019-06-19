House Votes to Block Trump’s Military Transgender Ban

The Democratic-controlled House has voted decisively to block Donald Trump’s move to ban transgender people from military service. The House passed, by a 243-183 vote, an amendment to block Trump’s transgender ban from remaining in effect. However, the move will struggle to become law—it faces staunch opposition in the Senate and a Trump veto threat against the underlying $1 trillion spending bill. Trump’s policy bans people who have undergone gender transition from enlisting in the military, and requires military personnel to serve as their biological gender. The policy is being challenged in court. “With so much anger and so much hate in the world today, it is time to be kind to people,” said Rep. Peter Visclosky (D-IN). However, Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA) said the House vote “risks undermining the readiness of our military.”