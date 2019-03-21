MillerCoors Sues Anheuser-Busch Over Corn Syrup Super Bowl Ads
CLAP BACK
Beer manufacturer MillerCoors filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Anheuser-Busch over the company’s ad campaign that claims Coors Light contains corn syrup. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Wisconsin, alleges that Anheuser-Busch’s ads are misleading and “designed to frighten consumers.” The campaign included a Super Bowl commercial and several billboards with the slogan: Bud Light has “100 percent less corn syrup than Coors Light.” “No corn syrup is in the glass, bottle, or can of Miller Light or Coors Light that consumers drink,” the lawsuit states, accusing Anheuser-Busch of false advertising and federal trademark dilution. “Anheuser-Busch is fearmongering over a common beer ingredient it uses in many of its own beers, as a fermentation aid that is not even present in the final product,” Marty Maloney, manager of media relations for MillerCoors, said in a statement. “This deliberate deception is bad for the entire beer category.”