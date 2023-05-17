Minnesota Man Indicted for Stealing Famed ‘Wizard of Oz’ Ruby Slippers
WICKED
A Minnesota man is off to see the judge after being indicted for a not-so-wonderful thing—the theft of Dorothy’s red ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, actually worn by actress Judy Garland in the film. Federal prosecutors in North Dakota announced Wednesday that Terry Martin was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on one count of theft of a major artwork. Martin allegedly stole the shoes—currently valued at about $3.5 million and just one of four remaining authentic pairs—in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The FBI didn’t recover them until 2018, despite years of offering rewards for their return. Little is known about the wicked suspect; court documents say Martin hails from Minnesota, but has no listed home town or attorney.