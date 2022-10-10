Missing Colorado Teen ‘Injured and Unwell’ in Photo, Family Says
NIGHTMARE
A teenager who vanished more than a week ago may be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department, which over the weekend asked the public for help in locating the missing juvenile. Chloe Campbell, 14, was last seen after a Colorado high school football game on Sept. 30, according to her family. “She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men,” her father, David, told CBS Colorado. “Older men. Too old to be in high school.” More unsettling have been the mysterious messages, purportedly from Chloe, sent to friends in the days after her disappearance. Some of the messages claim the teen is “quote, safe, and that she has money and that she’s with a family in Arizona,” David told KDVR. Police have been unable to confirm the origin of the messages, one of which is a sinister photo of Chloe “from an anonymous source,” according to CBS Colorado. “She looked injured and unwell” in the image, David said. Police said Saturday that Chloe’s case “presently does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert,” with investigators saying the 14-year-old is believed to have run away from home “but could be in danger.”