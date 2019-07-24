CHEAT SHEET
Estranged Husband of Missing Mom Jennifer Farber Dulos Seeks to Get His Charges Dismissed
Two months after Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing, her estranged husband is trying to get charges against him dismissed for allegedly throwing away clothes with her blood on them. According to The Hartford Courant, Fotis Dulos’ attorney filed a motion Wednesday to have his client’s two charges, for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, dismissed because he said they are “logically inconsistent as the State has not charged the defendant with any underlying crime for which he was tampering evidence.” Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in June after being accused of dumping bloody trash bags along a Connecticut road. However, Troconis reportedly had an alibi on the day Farber Dulos disappeared. Dulos and Troconis are currently free after posting $500,000 bonds, with Dulos reportedly wearing a GPS monitor. Dulos is due in court on August 2.
In a statement Wednesday, the Farber Dulos’ family said they miss her “beyond words.” “Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support,” the family said. “[W]e express our deepest thanks to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless efforts on the case.” Police said they have received over 1,200 tips on the Farber Dulos case, but said they were still working through the “very active and dynamic investigation.”