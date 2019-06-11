Jennifer Dulos: Estranged Husband’s Girlfriend Reportedly Has Alibi

Michelle Troconis, who was arrested in the case of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, was not reportedly in the New Canaan area the day of Farber Dulos’ disappearance. According to The Hartford Courant, Troconis—the girlfriend of Farber Dulos’ jailed estranged husband, Fotis Dulos—told police she had no idea where Farber Dulos might be and has met with authorities at least twice since being bailed out of jail. It is reportedly unclear what evidence Troconis presented to officials to establish her whereabouts, but police reportedly confiscated her phone and obtained a search warrant for the item. Troconis and Dulos are set to appear in court Tuesday after being charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Police previously said the two were seen dumping bloody items in the trash on the night of May 24, when Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Dulos’ attorney also told the newspaper there were “powerful reasons to doubt” his client’s presence at Farber Dulos’ home on the day of her disappearance and claimed Dulos’ was not “involved in foul play.” Officials previously asserted that blood was found in Farber Dulos’ home and it appeared that someone attempted to clean the scene up.