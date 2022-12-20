CHEAT SHEET
Mississippi Man Admits Leaving Deranged Voicemails for CDC Director
A 39-year-old Mississippi man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to threatening to kill CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, according to the Department of Justice. Robert Wiser Bates was accused of leaving a string of threatening voicemails in July 2021 at the CDC head’s office in Atlanta, Georgia. When interrogated by FBI agents, the Ridgeland man allegedly admitted to the crime before claiming he would kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, too. Bates pleaded guilty to making interstate threats and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7. He faces a potential maximum of five years for the crime, as well as an additional $250,000 fine.