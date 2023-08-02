Missouri Killer Apologizes Just Before He’s Executed for Murder of 6-Year-Old Girl
‘GOD BLESS’
Shortly before he took his last breath on Tuesday night, a Missouri man convicted of killing a 6-year-old girl penned a handwritten statement apologizing for his heinous crime. “God Bless. Sorry to the people and family I hurt,” Johnny Johnson, 45, wrote in the statement. In 2002, Johnson lured Casey Williamson to an abandoned glass factory, where he attempted to sexually assault her as she screamed, trying to break free. He then beat her to death with a brick and large rock, washed off in a nearby river, and confessed to his crimes the same day. Johnson’s defense attorneys have argued that his schizophrenia made him not mentally competent enough to undergo the death penalty, but the U.S. Supreme Court recently rejected an appeal to block his execution. A former St. Louis prosecutor who witnessed Johnson’s execution admitted the killer had “significant issues,” but claims “he knew exactly what he was doing.” Several of Casey’s relatives also watched Johnson die by lethal injection at a state prison in Bonne Terre. For his last meal, Johnson ate a burger, curly fries and a strawberry milkshake.