Mo Ostin, Pioneering Warner Bros Record Executive, Dies at 95
LOSS OF A LEGEND
Mo Ostin, the former Warner Brothers record executive who signed Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix, and a slew of other legendary artists, has died at age 95, the label announced. Ostin is said to have died peacefully in his sleep on July 31. A joint statement from Tom Corson, co-chairman and COO, and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairman and CEO, paid homage to Ostin as “one of the greatest record men of all time, and a prime architect of the modern music business.” The pioneering executive was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 for his prolific career at the label, which spanned decades and was seen as a “golden era” in music. In a sign of his influence, he is said to have stayed in touch with many artists long after he left the label. “Mo Ostin was a true gentleman. He was honest, kind, and beloved. I am so grateful that he was a part of my life; his stories, his humor, his love for his work, he is the greatest person I ever met in the music business,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea wrote on Instagram after news of Ostin’s death.