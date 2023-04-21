CHEAT SHEET
    Mob Beats and Burns Man to Death for Stealing Broccoli

    ’SAVAGE ACT’

    Police tape in Mexico

    Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty

    A Mexican man who went into a field to steal two stalks of broccoli was beaten and burned to death by a mob of townspeople that may have numbered 150, police said. Prosecutor Gilberto Higuera said the victim was a “poor person” who acted out of “necessity.” Authorities say some of the attackers used baseball bats on the man before he was doused with gasoline and set ablaze. “This is truly an act we cannot overlook—we are going to charge all of those who committed this savage act,” Higuera said, according to the Associated Press.

