A wealthy Miami real estate tycoon was forced to undergo a mental health evaluation and hand over his firearms after police were called to a report of gunshots near or at his house last week, according to The Real Deal. Patrick Carroll posted and then deleted a video on his Instagram account showing him wearing a red MAGA hat and holding a shotgun while standing on his boat. The clip shows him firing the gun three times while someone off camera encourages him to be “careful,” to which Carroll responds by telling the man to “shut up.” “I can confirm that [Carroll] was transported to a local health care facility for a mental health evaluation,” Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bess told The Real Deal on Thursday. “And a risk protection order was served. This investigation continues.” The outlet said officers obtained a court order requiring Carroll to hand over his guns within 72 hours using Florida’s Red Flag law.