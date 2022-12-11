Sorority Mom Who Threw Baby in Trash to be Resentenced
‘EXTREME PANIC’
The 21-year-old Ohio woman who was imprisoned for the death of her child after she threw the baby girl in a trash bag at her college sorority house will be resentenced, an Ohio Supreme Court has ruled. Emile Weaver, now 27, was convicted of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with evidence in 2016 after she gave birth in her sorority bathroom at Muskingham University and then proceeded to leave the child with the trash outside. She was given a life sentence without the possibility for parole. But last week, a divided Ohio court ruled in a 4-3 decision that Weaver had ineffective counsel who failed to fully explain neonaticide, the killing of a baby within 24 hours of its birth, calling it an action “within the context of extreme panic,” and labelling the original trial as unreasonable toward the evidence of pregnancy-negation syndrome. The case will return to trial court at an undetermined date with another judge taking the helm.