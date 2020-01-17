Monica Lewinsky Responds to Kenneth Starr Trump Impeachment Team News: ‘Are You Fucking Kidding’

Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern whose dalliance with President Bill Clinton was at the heart of his impeachment, only had one thing to say after hearing the news that President Trump’s impeachment defense team will include Kenneth Starr: “are you fucking kidding me.”
“This is definitely an ‘are you fucking kidding me’ kinda day,” Lewinsky tweeted Friday.
Trump’s selection of the Clinton prosecutor and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, whose past clients include Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson, comes days before the president’s impeachment trial is set to begin. Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter last summer and withholding military aid until it did so.