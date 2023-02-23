CHEAT SHEET
More ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Are Coming
Lord of the Rings is returning with multiple new films set at Warner Bros. As Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav continues to reshape the company, he announced plans to revive the franchise under new film division leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. The blockbuster film franchise based on the J.R.R Tolkien books has spawned two successful trilogies, the Lord of the Rings films (2001 to 2003) and The Hobbit films (2012 to 2014), both of which grossed roughly $3 billion each. Last year, Amazon—which owns the TV rights to the franchise—launched a commercially successful streaming series which reportedly cost $450 million to produce.