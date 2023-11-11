More Than 100 Arrested as Pro-Palestine March Turns Violent in London
UP IN ARMS
In central London, peaceful Pro-Palestinian protestors marched on Saturday while counter protestors clashed with the police after Home Secretary Suella Braverman called pro-Palestine demonstrations “hate marches” and called for the protest to be blocked because of Saturday’s Rememberance Day, which marks the end of World War I in England. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the violence by members of the right-wing English Defense League (EDL). “That is true for EDL thugs attacking police officers and trespassing on the Cenotaph, and it is true for those singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing on today's protest,” Sunak says. Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland called for Braverman to resign, saying the home secretary emboldened the far right. Police arrested more than 100 people for breaching the peace and another ten for a variety of crimes including knife possession and attacking an emergency worker. Over 2,000 officers are protecting the capital.