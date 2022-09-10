More Victims Allege Abuse by Arkansas Police After Video Goes Viral
A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE
Two more people have come forward to allege abuse by Crawford County police, after a video went viral last month showing the brutal beating of a 27-year-old man during an arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. The victims, Polly Risenhoover, 67, and Sarah Trammell, 44, say that they experienced excessive force during their own encounters with deputy Zach King, one of three Arkansas law enforcement officers at the center of the incident. Risenhoover was visited by King and others on in May 2021, after a neighbor mistook her son’s BB gun for a real one and called the police. She later required a stay at the hospital after the interaction left her hurt. Trammell, who has bipolar disorder, was visited by police in June after she experienced a manic episode, and said she feared for her life during the encounter. King and two others are currently the subject of state and federal investigations after they were captured on video repeatedly punching, kicking, and slamming Randal Worcester last month.