‘Morning Joe’ Host Cackles at Top Trumpers’ About-Face Amid MAGA’s Epstein Meltdown

A host of MSNBC’s flagship morning show could barely contain his laughter talking about how abruptly some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters have dropped their “decade-long crusade” for justice on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Morning Joe began their Tuesday segment by highlighting how top MAGA pundits had eagerly spearheaded the massive public backlash to recent Justice Department and FBI findings that the late financier died by suicide and kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators.

Hosts of 'Morning Joe' blasted MAGA pundit Charlie Kirk for spearheading backlash to the DoJ and FBI's latest findings on the case over the weekend, only to abruptly drop the matter on Monday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The show first played a video of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk riling the crowds at a Friday MAGA rally in Florida, followed by a clip from his podcast on Monday when he said he was “done talking about Epstein for the time being,” that “I’m gonna trust my friends in the administration [to] do what needs to be done,” and that “ball’s in their hands, I’ve said plenty about it this last weekend.”

This, for host Joe Scarborough, was a bridge too far. “Ball’s in their hands,” he repeated, adding “so, you trust them?” and exclaiming “Oh my God!” as he burst into a fit of astonished laughter.

The MSNBC hosts also took aim at Ingraham, who'd previously fanned the flames before taking aim at conservative influencers for "eating each other" over the new findings. Fox News

MSNBC then followed up with a second set of clips, showing Fox News host Laura Ingraham similarly baiting the audience at the same rally, before scolding “conservative influencers [for] eating their own about Epstein” during a subsequent Fox appearance Monday.

Scarborough promptly launched into a withering tirade against Kirk, Ingraham and other MAGA voices who’ve lately abandoned their savaging of the Trump Justice Department and FBI, after the president implored his supporters to lay the matter to rest in a virulent Saturday Truth Social post.

The MSNBC mainstay said that “very rarely have I ever seen people going from a decade-long crusade against pedophilia, against sex abuse, against child exploitation––and making that almost a centerpiece of their existence,” to a position where “this moral crisis of a decade long about little children getting raped by the richest and the most powerful men in the world goes away!”