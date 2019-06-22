Mother and Two Toddlers Found Dead in Staten Island Home

A woman was found dead along with her two toddlers in a Staten Island home on Saturday morning, according to local media reports. Law enforcement sources cited by the New York Daily News identified the woman as a U.S. Air Force servicewoman. Her husband, who is also the children's father, has reportedly been taken into custody as a person of interest. The two boys, ages 2 and 3, were said to have been drowned in a bathtub, and it is unclear how the 37-year-old mother died. The victim's remains were found when one of the woman's coworkers went to the home and called FDNY to report a fire on the second floor around 10:35 a.m. The New York Post reports that the father was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for evaluation.