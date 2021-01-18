The Moving Trucks Are Arriving at Mar-a-Lago as Trump Flees the Capitol
HEY, HEY, HEY, GOODBYE
Donald Trump has not confirmed he will move to his South Florida club after his presidency, but it appears, at least, that he’s chosen to migrate south for what will likely be a long, long winter.
On Monday, a local NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, WPTV-TV, reported the arrival of at least two trucks from JK Moving Services at Mar-a-Lago, as seen from their chopper. Workers had begun unloading large boxes into the property under heavy security, as seen in a nearly 20-minute-long video that’s second only to that viral “Dreams” video for pure catharsis. Road closures are expected in the area for “several days,” WPTV reports, based on a letter to residents from Town Manager Kirk Blouin and Police Chief Nicholas Caristo. Palm Beach police expect Trump to arrive Wednesday morning—the same day as Joe Biden’s inauguration. A representative for JK Moving Services did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. In the meantime: sit back, enjoy this video, and embrace the serotonin rush.