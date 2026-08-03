MS NOW Trolls Trump With Brutal Supercut

President Trump has been given a scathing reminder of his evaporating support amongst right-wing media.

Conservative news outlets and podcasts starkly opposed to the mainstream and legacy media were pivotal in bringing millions of voters—often young males—out in support of Trump in 2024.

Several longtime Trump supporters are abandoning the president. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

That support has steadily eroded during the president’s second term, as key voices broke with him over major issues such as the war in Iran and the release of the Epstein files.

MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace drew attention to the scale of exodus on her show Deadline: White House.

“I do want to show you some of the contortions that Trump has forced some of his most rabid followers to make in their own words,” she said, “starting with Alex Jones.”

Alex Jones has called for constitutional measures to remove Trump from office. Michelle McLoughlin/REUTERS

She then played two clips of the Infowars founder, one expressing his support of Trump in 2024 and another from last month, where Jones called for “25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country.”

Next up was Candace Owens, whose clip saying she would be supporting Trump was followed by another of her admitting, “I’m completely embarrassed that I supported Trump in the past because of, you know, the fact that he completely flipped on his entire base.”

Candace Owens has turned on Trump. Jason Davis/Getty Images

Then it hopped to podcaster Shawn Ryan, who at first wished Trump good luck before later admitting, “I never even wanted Trump to win until he was the only guy to vote for.”

Next up was UFC fighter Sean Strickland, who kicked off by saying, “Dude, Trump is the f---ing man. You guys ever meet Trump, you talk to him? No, you meet him and he’s actually a solid f---ing guy.”

Following suit, it then cuts to him saying, “When you’re at a Trump rally, you’re like, ‘Oh, I could definitely see how Hitler happened.’ Like, I’m not even, I’m not f---ing joking to you.”

Sean Strickland has also cut ties with Trump. Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

“What did Trump do during the eclipse? Stared at the sun?” Wallace said as the supercut ended, referencing the 2017 viral images of the president looking skyward without wearing protective eclipse glasses.

“This is sort of like staring at the sun. It’s important to see how he brought along so many young disaffected men, and it was through a lot of those content creators... and messengers,” she continued.

President Donald Trump looks up toward the solar eclipse—without protective glasses—from a balcony at the White House in Washington, D.C. on August 21, 2017. The Washington Post via Getty

“None of them has moved toward him, right? There isn’t a second reel that we’re not showing you of Trump people who are more excited about him than they were before. They have all turned away from him.”

The names noted by Wallace come amid a wider movement of figures to have jumped ship from the USS Trump, including former Fox hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, and former MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Leaders of a new anti-Trump movement, including Tucker Carlson (back), next to Marjorie Taylor Greene and her new husband Brian Glenn, and outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (right) gather to plot tactics. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

Several of these key players, including outgoing GOP congressman Thomas Massie, were pictured at Carlson’s home studio in Maine, where they claimed to be planning a new America First movement.