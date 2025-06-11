MSNBC Host: This Is What Makes Stephen Miller So Dangerous

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace thinks President Donald Trump’s “appetite for destruction” has bolstered his aide Stephen Miller’s “siege” of Los Angeles. And that’s what makes them such a big “danger” to the United States as we know it.

Wallace told The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert on Tuesday that Trump’s decision to fill his administration with sycophants—such as Miller, a deputy chief of staff—has damaged the U.S.’ credibility, especially when it comes to the military. Her comments came after Trump ordered hordes of soldiers to help quell demonstrations in L.A. after hundreds gathered to protest the administration’s immigration raids.

She noted how Trump’s first administration included traditional Republicans, including some who appointed special counsels to investigate him, but now, “there are none of them there.” ADVERTISEMENT

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has become the face of the Trump administration's immigration raids in L.A. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

“If you talk to former senior military officials, what’s different about Stephen Miller running the ICE raids and running, basically, a siege of Los Angeles is that there is no Mark Milley, there is no Mark Esper, there is no Jim Mattis,” Wallace said, referring to past military officials criticized or fired by Trump. “That’s the big difference. That is the danger.”

Wallace said it was Trump’s expansive use of the military during his second administration that alarmed her the most.

“It feels different to—can we swear here?—f--- around with the military,“ she said. ”It feels really different. And he wanted to the first time, but people like Mark Milley and—but people stopped him. And it feels really different to use the military as pawns out loud and as a public tactic."

Protests in L.A. over immigration raids have prompted President Trump to send in military personnel. Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty

Wallace’s comments on Miller and Trump’s tactics came as Democratic politicians—and some reporters—have criticized the administration’s force to address the L.A. protests. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office attacked Miller as “Voldemort” on Wednesday after Miller labeled California a “sanctuary state” in an X post.

“Yes, we seek sanctuary from your stupidity,” the office wrote in an X reply.

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran labeled Miller a “world-class hater” who “conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy” in a since-deleted post on X. MAGA acolytes lambasted Moran for the post, and ABC cut ties with him on Tuesday.