‘Morning Joe’ Reveals How Trump Already Killed His Own Obama Conspiracy Plot

President Donald Trump stepped into his own trap, and Morning Joe seemed delighted—if somewhat bemused—to have to point it out.

On Thursday, MSNBC ran a clip from April 2024 in which the president praised a Supreme Court judge ahead of a ruling that granted sweeping criminal immunity for “official acts,” saying, “All presidents have to have immunity.”

The clip used by MSNBC of Donald Trump outside his appearance at the SCOTUS presidential immunity hearing, when he said all presidents should be immune from prosecution. TheDailyBeast/MSNBC

Fast forward to Thursday, and the show featured Trump discussing on Tuesday how he wanted his presidential predecessor Barack Obama to face criminal action over allegations he had meddled with the 2016 election—in what is the current administration’s latest deflection tactic from Trump’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

A year on, speaking in the Oval Office Tuesday, Trump had changed his tune. TheDailyBeast/MSNBC

“It’s time to go after people. Obama’s been caught directly... his orders are on the paper. He’s guilty. This was treason. [He] tried to steal the election.”

It was then host Joe Scarborough pounced. “Um... no,’ he said wryly, adding: ”President Trump seems to have forgotten about that Supreme Court ruling on immunity—something he repeatedly called for before that decision."

Even if Trump’s “wild, crazy conspiracy theories were right, they would be irrelevant,” the host added, because the justices have already locked future presidents behind the same legal shield Trump just celebrated.

That shield was forged in a case which ruled that ex-presidents are immune for “core” duties and are presumptively immune for most others—a ruling Trump hailed in the very soundbite Scarborough rolled.

Even Trump’s own supporters, including Ted Cruz, have admitted that Obama is not going to be prosecuted.

The host then clanged his signature “low-expectations bell” for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has spent the week waving newly declassified files she claims prove Obama “manufactured” the 2016 Russia assessment.

Gabbard was, Scarborough snarked, “the winner” of “meeting the lowest of low expectations,” promising to ring the bell “a lot this morning.”

“So even if your wild, crazy conspiracy theories were right, they would be irrelevant,” he said.

But the morning’s main irony was reserved for Trump himself. As Scarborough put it, his “wild, outrageous claims” are “just leading to chaos” and, thanks to Trump’s own Supreme Court win, will go nowhere fast.