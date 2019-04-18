According to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report released Thursday morning, President Trump directly asked members of his campaign team to find Hillary Clinton’s missing emails that eventually turned up in a WikiLeaks document dump.

The report says that several individuals “associated with the campaign” were contacted about gaining access to Clinton’s missing 30,000 emails. Some of the tips were pursued, some were ignored. The Mueller report then notes: “The investigation did not find evidence that the Trump Campaign recovered any such Clinton emails, or that these contacts were part of a coordinated effort between Russia and the Trump Campaign.”

After Trump made public comments on July 27, 2016 expressing hope that Russia would find Clinton’s 30,000 missing emails, Trump “asked individuals affiliated with his Campaign” to find them.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told investigators that Trump made the request “repeatedly,” leading Flynn to contact “multiple people” in an effort to obtain them.