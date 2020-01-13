Mueller Witness George Nader Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Charges
George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman who was a witness in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference, pleaded guilty to child sex charges on Monday. According to The Washington Post, Nader faces at least 10 years and up to three decades in prison after he admitted to brining a 14-year-old boy into the U.S. for sex and for possessing child porn. Nader allegedly took the child from the Czech Republic to his home in Washington, D.C., in 2000 to use him for sex. Three years later, he was convicted in Czech Republic for sexual contact with minor boys and sentenced to a year in prison. U.S. sex crime charges were brought against Nader after Mueller’s team discovered child porn on his phone, and passed along the information to the FBI. Mueller’s team took interest in Nader after he met up with President Trump’s officials and associates early in the administration.