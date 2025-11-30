Multi-Millionaire Trump Goon Mocked for 19-Cent Savings Boast

Trump’s top economic adviser Kevin Hassett was mocked after he went on air to brag about a hardly life-changing saving on a seasonal grocery item.

“Turkey prices were down 19 cents,” Hassett, who chairs the White House National Economic Council, enthused to host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox & Friends Weekend Sunday.

He added: “I bought two different ones because some other show was criticizing me because I said, ‘Oh, generic turkeys are pretty good.’ So I made two this time, and I didn’t really notice a difference. So buy the cheaper turkey next year, folks. But you can get the fancy one if you want, too.”

Kevin Hassett was called 'out of touch' after celebrating turkey prices being 19 cents cheaper and joking that he'd bought two birds. Fox News

Viewers were quick to blast Hassett—who last year had assets worth at least $7.6 million according to Bloomberg—for both boasting over 19 cents during an affordability crisis, and admitting that he treated himself to two turkeys just to prove a point.

“19 cents. The Golden Age,” one person said, referring to Trump’s own description of his second term.

“‘I bought 2 turkeys!!’ is not a great response to ‘Americans can’t afford to eat,’” said a second.

Seriously? He bought an extra turkey just because someone questioned him, and his grand revelation is that the generic one is fine, which he already told us? And the price difference was less than a quarter?Thanks for the massive savings tip, Kevin.😐🤦🏻‍♀️ — NoFirstOrder (@NoFirstOrder) November 30, 2025

A third joked: “If I’m able to save 19 cents on all grocery items, I can safely say that I will be able to retire by 2825. Another 800 years of employment should be easily doable.”

“So he bought two is not the defense he thinks it is. Out of touch as hell,” another viewer raged.

Hassett snapped up two turkeys after ABC’s Jonathan Karl challenged MAGA’s bragging about Walmart’s budget Thanksgiving bundle—cheap only because it was padded with bargain-bin generics.

The awkward interview seemed to stick with Hassett, who brought it up a week later on Hannity and claimed that Karl wasn’t pointing out the lie in “cheaper” Walmart holiday prices, but was actually just looking down on non-brand-name goods.

The multi-millionaire has repeatedly raised turkey prices an an essential measure of economic wealth after he and Trump made a false claim that Thanksgiving is cheaper this year than last. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“He criticized the fact that Walmart said that the Thanksgiving dinner is cheaper by, I think it was about $10, for a typical Thanksgiving dinner,” Hassett argued.