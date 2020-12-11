CHEAT SHEET
Nancy Grace and Her Whole Family Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
Nancy Grace announced Friday that she and her entire family had tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband David Linch, their teenage twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth, and her 88-year-old mother Elizabeth have all been infected. The TV journalist herself has reportedly been experiencing flu-like symptoms and the telltale COVID loss of taste and smell. Grace took her mom to the emergency room after the positive test and told the Daily Mail, “Covid is no joke, we thought we had done everything right. Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe. No family should go through this.”