South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has “no shame” when it comes to her verbal attacks against the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. House.

That’s according to The New Abnormal host Andy Levy, who, along with co-host Danielle Moodie, takes issue with Mace after the congresswoman introduced a bill banning transgender women from using women’s bathrooms in the Capitol and in House offices. The bill, Mace said, directly targets Rep. elect Sarah McBride, the woman who made history in Delaware’s 1st District by becoming the first trans member of Congress.

Mace, Levy says, is “rapidly becoming one of the worst people in the country,” adding, “I can’t even get to how disgusting this is… It is just as strong a case of just bigotry and bullying that I can imagine, and it’s absolutely disgusting. And my heart goes out to trans people because they are really going through it right now, and it’s just awful to see it happening.”

Then, Jemele Hill, the host and executive producer of the TNT Sports show Above the Fold on truTV, joins the pod to reflect on what role sports played in this latest presidential election and the biggest issue that took hold: transgender athletes.

“The issue overall of transgender women playing in sports was a huge campaign issue for Donald Trump, so that was the most significant way that sports played in this election,” Hill said.

Then, Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters, talks about his latest piece, “ How Fox powered Trump’s first term — and what that means for his second ” and discusses the growing number of Fox News personalities Trump is nominating for his Cabinet.

