Nancy Mace Predicts 2026 Disaster for Trump

Rep. Nancy Mace has warned of trouble ahead for President Donald Trump in this year’s pivotal midterm elections.

The Republican Congresswoman, who is running for governor of South Carolina, told Newsmax’s Wake Up America that she was not confident Republicans would retain control of the House of Representatives in the midterms, citing internal clashes and delays in advancing Trump’s priorities.

The GOP holds narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate, leaving little margin for error as the midterm elections draw closer.

Donald Trump begged Republicans this week to win the midterms. Alex Wong/Getty Images

When co-host Sharla McBride asked whether Republicans could hold their House majority, Mace answered bluntly.

“Well, no, I’m actually not,” Mace responded. “I feel like we could do a lot more. We don’t have a lot of time to, I believe, implement all of Donald Trump’s agenda. Republican primaries start in March—Texas is one of the earliest states. And I don’t believe we’ve done enough.”

Mace then fawned over the president and gushed that he will “go down as the best president of the United States”, although national polls suggest otherwise.

“Everything he has said has been the best idea for the country,” Mace said. “But I don’t wanna see the House or the Senate—particularly the Senate, which is the bottleneck right now—holding up his agenda and ensuring that we don’t win the House.

Mace said party unity would be critical heading into the midterms.

“We have to be cohesive and work together as a team, which is very hard to do, for the betterment of our country. We have so much at stake,” added the congresswoman, who has clashed with members of her own party, including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Poll numbers suggest Trump's popularity is waning. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

She spoke as Trump begged Republicans to win the 2026 congressional midterm elections to stop Democrats from attempting to impeach him.

“You gotta win the midterms ‘cause, if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just gonna be—I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington, Reuters reported. “I’ll get impeached.”

White House deputy chief of staff James Blair has also acknowledged that the GOP faces trouble ahead.