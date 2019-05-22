Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer Clap Back at Trump: ‘He Threw a Temper Tantrum’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to Donald Trump’s Rose Garden press conference, saying the president had a “temper tantrum” during their reportedly 20-minute infrastructure meeting. “To watch what happened in the White House would make your jaw drop,” Schumer told reporters minutes after Trump’s meltdown. “We went to the White House to talk to President Trump about infrastructure, but he threw a temper tantrum and walked out of the meeting.”

Trump’s speech bashing Democrats and the Mueller probe came after his closed-door infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders. Schumer called out Trump’s claim that he won’t work with Democrats until the investigations against him are stopped. “Hello, there were investigations going on three weeks ago when we met. And he still met with us. But now that he was forced to say how he would actually pay for [infrastructure], he had to run away,” he said. “It’s clear this was not a spontaneous move on the president’s part. It was planned,” Schumer added.