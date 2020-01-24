Navy Investigating Who Recorded Service Members in Bathroom and Shared Videos on Porn Site: Report

Read it at NBC News
The U.S. Navy is investigating who is behind secret videos posted on a porn site of service members changing clothes in a bathroom, NBC News reports. Officials believe that the videos, which include clips of sailors, Marines, and civilians, were recorded through a peephole. The videos were discovered this month by an agent from Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Porn Hub. Some of them include service members whose uniforms have visible name patches. It’s unclear when the videos were recorded, but some of the sailors were assigned to the USS Emory S. Land, whose home port is in Apra Harbor, Guam.