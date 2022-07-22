Navy Tech Confessed to Murdering Wife With Hammer, Setting House Ablaze to Kill Baby, Police Say
‘I KILLED HER’
A Navy technician reportedly confessed to police that he murdered his wife with a hammer and set fire to their home in an attempt to kill their 13-month-old son earlier this week. The Hartford Courant reports that officers found George Bryan Dodson II kneeling in the grass at his home on Wednesday night, covered in blood and debris as fire spread through the house. “I did this. I killed her,” he allegedly told them, according to court records cited by the Courant. Dodson is now facing a slew of charges for allegedly murdering his wife with a hammer and setting his house ablaze in a bid to kill his 13-month-old son. Police said officers found his wife, who later died at a hospital, on the living room floor with “significant trauma to her head.” Investigators say Dodson was jealous of another man. “Jealousy, we opened up our relationship, and she found another man she loved more and I could not stand the thought of it so I killed her,” he said, according to court records. His son was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.