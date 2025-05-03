Media

Elon Musk Slams Nazi Comparisons As ‘Relentless Propaganda Campaign’

WHAT THE HEIL

The Tesla CEO also claimed critics want to assassinate his character because he’s too “difficult” to kill in real life.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Elon Musk of Nazi-salute fame slammed critics who have called out his white supremacist dog-whistles Saturday.

“It’s a relentless propaganda campaign,” he said in a teased clip of an interview with Laura Trump for Fox News due to air later on Saturday. “They really are trying on every angle to get me.”

Musk drew widespread condemnation for giving a “Roman salute”—raising his right arm in the same manner as members of the Nazi Party—while addressing the crowds at a GOP rally in January.

“If they could press a button and kill me in reality, they would press that button immediately,” he added. “But since I’m a little difficult to kill, they’re doing character assassination instead.”

Musk did not elaborate further on who he believes may be conspiring to kill him beyond “people who still believe the legacy news.”

Celebrated by a variety of white supremacist groups and far-right online commentators, Musk’s Nazi salute inpired public backlash and calls from several European political parties to have the Tesla CEO banned from entering their countries.

Though Musk has denied being a Nazi sympathizer, he has fueled such criticism further with a series of X posts featuring Nazi-related puns.

A self-described “free-speech absolutist,” the tech broligarch’s decision to strip back content moderation to the bone following his 2022 acquisition of the social media platform has also long drawn criticism for fuelling the online spread of extremist material, with hate-speech watchdogs raising concerns over the growing abundance of antisemitic content on the platform.

