NBA Probes Claim Utah Jazz VP Threatened to Cut Star Player Elijah Millsap’s ‘Black Ass’
EXPLAIN YOURSELF
The NBA has reportedly launched an investigation into allegations that a white top executive at the Utah Jazz made an outrageously racist remark toward a Black player during a 2015 end-of-season meeting. Former guard Elijah Millsap alleged in a Twitter thread Wednesday night that Dennis Lindsey, the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations, told him at his exit interview: “If you say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana.” In a statement, Lindsey “categorically” denied uttering that slur, and Jazz Coach Quin Snyder has come out in defense of Lindsey, saying that he “can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that.” According to ESPN, the NBA has vowed to get to the bottom of the allegation by launching an investigation, and the Utah Jazz has pledged to cooperate with the league’s inquiries.