Rapper NBA YoungBoy Arrested in Baton Rouge While Shooting Music Video
RAP SHEET
NBA YoungBoy was arrested along with 15 others in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday on a slew of firearm and drug charges while shooting a music video. The chart-topping rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, and others were allegedly filming themselves brandishing weapons in an abandoned Baton Rouge lot when authorities arrived and confiscated drugs, 14 guns, and $79,000 in cash. Gaulden is charged with drug possession and distribution, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and firearm theft. Those taken into custody with him reportedly face similar charges. In a statement to local station WAFB 9, Gaulden’s lawyer said: “There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”