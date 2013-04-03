NBC Confirms Jay Leno Exit

It’s official! NBC has confirmed what the media has been predicting for nearly two weeks: Jimmy Fallon will replace Jay Leno as the host of The Tonight Show, starting in the spring of 2014. According to NBC’s press release, Leno graciously congratulated Fallon. “I hope you’re as lucky as me and hold on to the job until you’re the old guy,’ he said. NBCUniversal’s CEO Steve Burke hailed Leno as “an entertainment icon.” Explaining that the decision to make the switch now is no accident. “We are purposefully making this change when Jay is No. 1, just as Jay replaced Johnny Carson when he was No. 1. Jimmy Fallon is a unique talent, and this is his time.” Other changes include moving the show back to 30 Rock in New York City and bringing on SNL's Lorne Michaels as executive producer.
