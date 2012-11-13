NBC Shakes Up ‘Today’

CHEAT SHEET
For now, Today is focused on tomorrow. Rounding out a plan to regain the top spot in the morning news cycle, the Today show is reportedly bringing on Alexandra Wallace, a senior vice president of NBC News, as the head executive of the show. Today’s ratings slid behind Good Morning America for the first time in 16 years starting this past April. The problem worsened throughout the summer when then–executive producer Jim Bell made the call to fire Ann Curry. According to NBC, Wallace will be the first woman ever to head Today—a smart move by the network, considering that women make up 65 percent of the show’s audience.