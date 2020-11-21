Nebraska Kids Build COVID-Safe ‘Hugging Wall’ for Grandparents
INGENIOUS
Two Nebraska young brothers built an ingenious hugging wall so they could reach out and touch their vulnerable grandparents during the pandemic. As The Grand Island Independent reports, Brady Myers, 13, and his brother, Max, 7, used PVC piping and clear shower curtains to create the transparent structure, which was then delivered to the home of their grandparents, Donna and Rich Myers. A video provided by the family shows the boys, with their hands and arms gloved, reaching through holes in the wall, and the grandparents doing to same, for a real but safe embrace. “This was truly about two boys hugging their grandparents, one of which has cancer and can’t afford to get sick over COVID,” their mom, Jen Myers, told the newspaper. “My kids have the biggest hearts and all they want to do is to have some quality interactions with all of their family without the fear of endangering them. The boys just wanted to give them that opportunity to give a simple hug.”