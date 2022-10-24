Nevada State Senator Reveals Son Shot Nephew at Her Home

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Pat Spearman, a Democrat and veteran campaigning for North Las Vegas mayor, told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail on Friday that her 21-year-old son shot and injured her nephew in her home while she was away at a community event, the Associated Press reported. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Spearman said. When she arrived at the home Thursday evening, Spearman said Osborne surrendered to law enforcement. Her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds,” she added. Her son Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held in jail before his first court appearance for felony attempted murder, battery with a weapon, and firearm charges.