Woman Charged With Sending Gruesome Pic to MI Election Official Who Threatened to Overturn Votes

A woman in New Hampshire was arrested and charged Wednesday with texting threats—along with a photo of a mutilated female corpse—to the chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. Katelyn Jones, 23, allegedly texted Monica Palmer “I don't tolerate people like you, in fact I consider you to be a terrorist and do you know what happens to terrorist,” along with the gruesome photo, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Palmer was one of the two Republican chairs of the board who threatened not to certify electoral results in Wayne County—which contains Detroit, providing much of Joe Biden’s statewide margin of victory in Michigan—before reneging. “The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement.