New Twitter CEO Prevented From Working on Advertising Deals: Report
Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has been unable to forge new deals with advertisers due to a contractual noncompete clause with her former employer, according to The New York Times. A source close to Yaccarino said the clause only covered her first few weeks at Twitter and another said it would be difficult for NBCUniversal to enforce, but it’s not clear when it officially expires. Yaccarino, who served as NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, was hired as the new Twitter CEO last month amid reports of advertisers ditching the social media platform over concerns about Elon Musk’s removal of content moderation guardrails on the site. She has already spoken to some of Twitter’s advertisers about the platform’s “unsavory content,” according to the Times, but has not been able to work on any advertising deals which might conflict with the interests of her former employer.