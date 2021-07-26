New York City to Make All City Workers Get COVID Vaccine, Test Every Week, or Face Suspension
ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVE
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio made good on his promise to institute a vaccine-or-test mandate for city workers in an effort to stave off another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and keep public schools open. The new mandate, effective in mid-September, will require some 340,000 city and municipal workers—including those who work for the New York City Police Department and Department of Education—to prove they have been vaccinated. Those who won’t or cannot must submit to mandatory weekly testing at their own expense. “We tried purely voluntary for over half a year. We tried every form of incentives,” the mayor said on WNYC last week. “But now we’ve got to go further, we’ve reached the limits of a purely voluntary system.” Last week De Blasio introduced a similar requirement for the city’s health workers, who must be vaccinated or submit to mandatory testing by Aug. 2. Those who work in residential- or congregate-care facilities will have until Aug. 16 to show proof of their vaccination or agree to testing to keep their jobs.