Newsmax Bosses Threaten Staffers About Leaking to The Daily Beast
CAN’T PLUG IT
Trumpy Fox News wannabe Newsmax has issued a stern warning to its employees: Do not, under any circumstances, speak to The Daily Beast, three sources told us. The edict was delivered during a late-January editorial meeting, after a Daily Beast report quoted several Newsmax insiders about the network’s ill-fated negotiations with DirecTV. Management further warned staffers that any leakers found would be quickly drummed out by the network, our leakers said. “The Daily Beast frequently makes up stories about Newsmax and this is another such story,” a rep wrote when reached for comment. Anyway, if you work at Newsmax and we haven’t already heard from you, give us a shout here.
