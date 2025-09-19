Newsom Rips ‘Dozy’ Trump, 79, for ‘Looking Awful’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has laid into Trump’s lies and personal appearance in his newest tirade against the president.

The 79-year-old Trump was at Chequers, the U.K. prime minister’s country home, where he rhymed off his usual laundry list of falsehoods, including the claim that “we won in 2020, big.”

President Trump has been celebrating the suspension of talk-show comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and Newsom argued that if Kimmel can be pulled for a joke, Trump should not be allowed to lie on air.

The California Governor’s press office shared a Fox News clip of Trump making this claim, and many others, on X. “DOZY DON WHO LOOKS AWFUL RECENTLY (“THE HANDS”) IS LYING ON LIVE TELEVISION!" the office wrote.

It comes after Trump’s personal appearance was thrust back in the spotlight during the state visit. His cankles were on full display as he and first lady Melania disembarked from Marine One at the White House, after the transatlantic jaunt ended.

His hands were front and center during his meet-up with the British king and queen, too. As has become customary, lashings of make-up were applied to his right hand in an attempt to conceal a recurring bruise. A droopy face at a 9/11 memorial earlier this month also caused concern.

During the visit to British PM Keir Starmer’s country retreat, Trump also falsely claimed, “We’ve already solved inflation, we solved prices.” In reality, inflation has been worsening since May.

Trump readying to leave the U.K. after his state visit. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He also claimed that China is paying tariffs to the U.S., when it is actually domestic importers who have to cough up the fees. He rambled about foreign aid too, vaguely asserting that “the United States is into that war for $350 billion,” without specifying which conflict he was referring to.

These claims, as well as grumblings about migration under former president Joe Biden, prisons, Nancy Pelosi, and the Jan. 6 riots, were enough for Newsom’s office to make the tongue-in-cheek plea for Trump to be booted off air.

“HIS SO CALLED “FCC CHAIR” BRENDAN CARR MUST IMMEDIATELY APPLY THE MADE UP “JIMMY KIMMEL” RULE AND KICK TRUMP OFF TV!!! LETS GO BRENDAN! — GCN," the post continued.

Trump with Keir Starmer at a press conference at Chequers. Leon Neal/Leon Neal/Getty Images

It referred to late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s show being shelved by ABC. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was pulled indefinitely on Wednesday over a joke Kimmel made on Monday about Donald Trump mourning the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission, said the host’s comments wrongly linked Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, to the MAGA movement.

“The issue that arose here, where lots and lots of people were upset, was not a joke,” Carr said Thursday on CNBC.

Jimmy Kimmel's show was pulled for comments made about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson. Mario Tama/Getty Images

However, critics argue that the move constitutes an overreach of Carr’s powers and encroaches on freedom of speech. “It’s not the appropriate job of the FCC chairman to become the censor-in-chief,” Tom Wheeler, a former FCC chair appointed by President Barack Obama said.

Trump, undeterred by the backlash, spoke to reporters on Air Force One as he headed back to the U.S. from Britain and mused about revoking more broadcast licenses. “They give me only bad publicity [and] press. I mean, they’re getting a licence. I would think maybe their licence should be taken away,” he said.

“Ya, that directly violates the Constitution,” Newsom’s press office reacted.